The Russians overcame the group stage without defeats, having beaten the US team (5-0), Ireland (3-0), Desperados (a team of different countries) (3-0), Canada (3-1) and International (a team of different countries) (3-0).

The FSUE team “State ATM Corporation” won the IX Tournament for the Football World Cup among air traffic controllers and civil aviation pilots, which was held in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The semifinal did not overshadow the Russian team's path to the podium: having secured victory over numerous foreign rivals, they managed to confidently beat the US team 3-0.

In the final, the Russian team was opposed by the International team (a national team of different countries), with whom they compete annually for the championship.

Having shown a well-coordinated game, the team won 4-1.

According to the results of the tournament, the FSUE State ATM Corporation team became the eight-time World Cup winners, once again confirming their skills.