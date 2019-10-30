Denmark Approves Russia's Nord Stream 2 Project - Energy Agency

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, discussed the situation around Denmark's permit for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s construction in the country's territorial waters when they met in New York in September.

"The Danish Energy Agency has granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea", the agency said in a statement.

Denmark is now obligated to "allow the construction of transit pipelines with respect to resources and the environment and if necessary to assign the route where such pipelines should be laid”, according to the agency.

Earlier in October, Gazprom announced that 83 percent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — a 1,269-mile stretch in the Baltic Sea — had been completed, adding that the pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the building of a twin pipeline that will deliver around 55 billion cubic metres (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas directly to Germany and other European countries. The pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe is set to pass through the territories of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Sweden.

For months, the project has drawn opposition from a number of countries, especially Ukraine, which claims that Moscow plans to deprive Kiev of its gas transit revenues. The United States, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas to its overseas allies, insists that the project will make Europe dependent on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims.