Glasgow Airport Partially Evacuated Due to 'Suspicious Package' - Reports

Passengers were evacuated from part of Glasgow Airport following reports about a suspicious package, local media reported.
"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package", a spokesman for the airport said.
Police, Scottish Fire service, rescue service and ambulances have promptly arrived at the scene.
UPDATE: Glasgow Airport say major emergency response follows concerns over a package on a KLM flight. Aircraft cordoned off. Part of terminal evacuated too. @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/bifGKHzVJl— Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) October 4, 2019
