Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Southern Israel, IDF Detects Five Launches From Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced late Friday that multiple air raid sirens were activated in the city of Sderot, Ibim and Or HaNer in southern Israel.

According to the service, upon further investigation, officials detected a total of five rockets that were reportedly launched from the Gaza Strip and into Israeli territory.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 6, 2019

​Officials have not yet offered any details on whether the incident has resulted in any injuries, deaths or structural damages.

The rocket deployment comes hours after two Palestinian teenagers were reportedly killed Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers along Gaza border. According to the Times of Israel, the teens, aged 17 and 14, died as a result of fatal shots to the neck and stomach, respectively. An estimated 66 individuals were injured in the latest "March of Return" demonstrations. Thirty-three of the participants received injuries as a result of live fire.

In a statement to the outlet, IDF officials described the demonstrations as being "especially violent," noting that they saw a "large number of explosive devices, hand grenades and fire bombs" being thrown toward the border fence and at IDF soldiers.

Following news of the teenagers' death, Hamas, the governing militant organization controlling Gaza, issued a release, blaming Israel for the deaths. The Kan public broadcaster quoted Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem as saying that "Israel will bear the consequences of this crime."