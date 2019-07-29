New Delhi (Sputnik): Amir had earlier sparked a nation-wide row amongst cricket fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket while maintaining that he would still be available for the shorter formats One-day Internationals.

Amid rumours of Pakistani cricket star Mohammad Amir reportedly planning to take British citizenship, he has landed in yet another soup after allegedly liking a tweet which suggested that he should leave the “terrorist country” Pakistan.

The screenshot of the tweet reading “I think he should leave from the terrorist country” that was "liked" by Amir has been circulating online.

— DIVYANSHU (@MSDivyanshu) 28 July 2019

​After the news of the 27-year-old fast bowler’s retirement, many fans alleged his decision was part of his plan to obtain a British passport and settle down in the UK. Amir is married to Nargis Malik, a British national and that allows him to attain a spouse visa in the country.

Some fans also slammed Amir for only wanting to play global T20 club leagues, the shortest format of the game considered to be the most lucrative financially.

Social media has been abuzz with recent developments around Amir. His alleged liking of the “anti-Pakistan” Tweet has undoubtedly not helped his cause.

— Asad Ali Baloch (@aliasadali216) 26 July 2019

— Dhairya Ingle 🇮🇳 (@dhairya_001) 29 July 2019

​Some fans believe that Amir took inspiration from Jofra Archer, the West Indies-born naturalised English cricketer who was the England cricket team’s hero in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup 2019. Fans wondered if Amir would wear English colours in the next world cup in 2023.

— Karthik Gangadhar (@karthikg1643) 29 July 2019

— Likith M (@LikithM10) 29 July 2019

​One user looked to remind Amir of the help and support extended to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he was banned for five years by the International Cricket Council in 2010, for being convicted in a case of “spot-fixing”.

​The speedster was one of the best performers in the recent World Cup, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker for his country.

His decision has upset one and all in Pakistani cricket circles, including former cricket legends like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. Some Pakistani fans have also requested that Prime Minister Imran Khan look into the matter, and convince Amir to come out of retirement.