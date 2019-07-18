New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in the Indian state of Rajasthan amused netizens when they posted the announcement of a major narcotics seizure that demonstrated that police have a sense of humour too.

A photo posted on Twitter on Wednesday by the Rajasthan Police showed heaps of gunny sacks containing narcotic substances, and were captioned “Oops! Did anyone lost [sic] their #Smack? If yes, we have them[sic]! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it’ll be lost forever. We promise free stay[sic] & food at our expense! So hurry!”

Another photograph shows the warehouse being used to store the narcotics.

The seizure might have occurred during a recent police operation targeting banned substances that were illegally smuggled into Rajasthan state.

The police’s jocular approach to boosting public awareness about the crackdown, while putting across a stern message to smugglers and drug peddlers, immediately grabbed the Twitterati’s attention and soon it went viral.

Netizens seemed quite impressed with the way the news was communicated to the criminals operating in the State.

Now someth8ng has lost which nobody wants to claim.. Kudos team... Proud of you team. — Ravi Sharma (@findsharmaravi) 17 July 2019

If they come for the smack, smack them so hard that they forget to take smack again. — R.S. Bains (@HerrBains) 17 July 2019

Tweet of the day.

The person who wrote it ~ Salute. — $👌#6) (@2s010yel) 17 July 2019

That's good one, great going #MyPolice. — Anirudh K Sharma (@anijsw) 17 July 2019

Thug life at its best😂😂🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩 — Liberal's Gynecologist (@GynecologistL) 17 July 2019

Rajasthan police is going to check the drug dealers right into the #smackdown hotel — MRIDUL MISHRA (@imridulmishra) 17 July 2019

The State of Rajasthan, which shares a border with Pakistan on its western side, is often put on high alert by authorities, over drug smuggling attempts from across the border.

Last month, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ordered a probe, following reports that huge caches of heroin and other narcotic substances were being smuggled into the State from the Pakistani side of the border.