Sputnik Correspondent Denied Accreditation to Global Conference for Media Freedom

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Sputnik news agency has been denied accreditation to the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, becoming the second Russia-based media outlet after RT to be barred from the event co-hosted by the United Kingdom and Canada.

The event, described as " the first of its kind" by the UK government, will take place 10 to 11 July 2019 in London.

After submitting media accreditation application, Sputnik's correspondent received an e-mail from the media accreditation team, saying that the application was not successful due to "Jenny recommendation," asking him to update it in order to be considered for accreditation.

"Thank you for registering your interest in covering the Global Conference for Media Freedom as a member of the media. Unfortunately your media accreditation application was not successful due the reason laid out below: Jenny recommendation ... Please login to your account to update your application if you still wish to be considered for accreditation. Once your submission has been updated, please resubmit for processing," the e-mail read.

After making sure the application was complete, the correspondent sent two e-mails asking to explain what "Jenny recommendation" might mean.

"We have escalated the first communication you sent us, and we are waiting for some more information that we can provide you with. We will be in touch as soon as possible," the organizers responded in an e-mail.

The Sputnik journalist then called the media accreditation team to clarify the details. The team said it did not know what "Jenny recommendation" was and what was the reason why the application had been rejected.

The correspondent then received an e-mail saying that the media accreditation team was "unable to approve" his application, providing no explanation of the reasons for this decision.

The Sputnik journalist has sent a request for an official explanation but received no response so far.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office also refused the RT broadcaster's request for accreditation to the conference. RT said on Telegram that it had been told by the organizers "Sorry, we are full." The Russian Embassy in London has denounced the move as "politically motivated discrimination."