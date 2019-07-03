Putin Signs INF Treaty Suspension Into Law

The US formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty on 2 February, over alleged violations by Russia, and triggered a six-month withdrawal process. Russia denied the accusations, saying that it was Washington that breached the deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the federal law to suspend the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty; a relevant document was posted on Wednesday on the official legal information website.

“Suspend the [INF] Treaty between the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the United States of America on the elimination of their medium- and short-range missiles, signed in Washington on 8 December, 1987,” the document, in particular, reads.

The signing comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey signalled Moscow’s readiness late last month for any steps that NATO could take over Russia's suspension of compliance with the INF Treaty.

According to him, Russia is going to respond with military measures if its security is jeopardised, applying a selective approach to dialogue with the alliance.

“We will study the decisions that NATO member states formulate in the coming months. We are ready for any option. The United States and its allies in NATO are certainly to blame for the possible complication of the military and political situation in the European Atlantic region, as they have been pursuing an informed policy of destroying the INF”, Ryabkov told reporters.

