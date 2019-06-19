White House Lockdown Lifted After Suspicious Bag Initiates Security Alert (PHOTOS)

The US Secret Service cleared the north grounds of the White House Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a suspicious package on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Press and pedestrians alike were cleared from the area around the presidential mansion in downtown Washington, DC, amid reports of a suspicious parcel. The Secret Service reported on Twitter that "an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave," and was promptly taken into custody.

Secret Service lifted the lockdown at 3:32 p.m. local time.

Update: the backpack that was dropped along the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Ave. has been cleared by Secret Service and @DCPoliceDept. Pedestrian traffic closures are expected to be lifted soon. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 19, 2019

​US President Donald Trump is not in Washington, DC, as he is presently returning from a trip to Florida on Tuesday, where he announced the beginning of his 2020 presidential campaign.

US Secret Service clear press and camera crews from north grounds at WH due to security situation. No details yet. pic.twitter.com/fsV1gcxBVS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2019

A CBS reporter on-site tweeted images of Secret Service personnel seeking shelter behind trees on the White House lawn.

Heavily armed Secret Service seen taking positions behind trees on the North Lawn of the WH. Press then cleared from the area. pic.twitter.com/1zc0R3jNdO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2019

Earlier this month, the Secret Service announced plans to build a new fence around the White House that would be much taller than the existing barrier. The present fence is 6-and-a-half feet tall, but a 13-foot-1-inch fence will be in place by 2022, at a cost of $64 million. Construction is slated to begin later this summer.​