UK Conservative Leadership Contender Rory Stewart Mulls Combining Forces With Michael Gove - Report

One of the candidates competing to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, Dominic Raab, was eliminated on 18 June from the race after he failed to meet the required threshold of 33 votes.

UK Conservative leadership contender Rory Stewart stated on Wednesday that he has had talks with environment minister Michael Gove on uniting forces, according to the BBC.

"We are talking about combining forces because it is clear that Boris is going into the last round and the question is who is best placed to sit on a stage with Boris Johnson and who is best placed to ask the testing questions that need to be asked," the British media cited him as saying.

This comes after on Tuesday, the second round of voting saw Dominic Raab eliminated from the competition after failing to reach the necessary 33 votes, whereas Rory Stewart got 37 and Michael Gove received 41. However, most of the votes were won by Boris Johnson.

Theresa May will step down as caretaker prime minister on 22 July; she will be replaced by one of two candidates chosen by Conservative Party members after a postal ballot. The new PM will immediately be thrust into the limelight and set about ending the Brexit deadlock.