Israeli Military Confirms Rocket Sirens In Town Near Lebanon Border False Alarm

Sirens warning of a possible rocket attack were heard in the Israeli town of Dishon, situated a kilometre away from the border with Lebanon, the Israeli military stated as quoted by Reuters.

The Israeli military has clarified that the rocket siren that went off near the Israeli-Lebanese border was a false alarm.

Boker tov #Ireland. At 0954hrs a missile alert was issued & sirens sounded for Dishon Northern Israel near the border with South Lebanon @UNIFIL_ @dfatirl pic.twitter.com/yiwkUpHIeX — Kilkenny Friends of Israel (@KilkennyOf) 18 июня 2019 г.

Earlier, Israel took action against a tunnel network that Hezbollah, a militarised Shi’ite political group holding several posts in the Lebanese government, constructed under the Lebanese border with a presumed goal of sneaking into Israeli territory.

Israel has long considered Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon and Syria a threat to its national security, as the movement is backed by Iran, Israel's archenemy in the region.