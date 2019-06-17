Trump 150% Right When Calling London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'National Disgrace' - Jeremy Hunt

The US president clashed with the mayor of London last weekend, mentioning the wave of violent attacks which hit the city and called Khan a "national disgrace" who is destroying the UK's capital.

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Conservative Party leadership contender Jeremy Hunt said he supports President Trump's allegations against Mayor Sadiq Khan, stating that he agreed with them "150 per cent".

"President Trump has his own style and I wouldn’t use those words myself," the minister noted. "But the sentiment is enormous disappointment that we have a Mayor of London who has completely failed to tackle knife crime and spent more time on politics than the actual business of making Londoners safer".

Trump condemned Sadiq Khan on Sunday, also retweeting a post by conservative commentator Katie Hopkins that called London "Stab-City" and "Khan's Londonistan".

This is not the first clash between the US president and the mayor of London, who have been engaged in a long feud since 2016, when they both were elected to their offices. Khan repeatedly claimed that Trump was "ignorant", while the American politician slammed the Briton for being unable to maintain security in the UK capital.

Shortly before Trump's visit to the UK this June, Khan compared the US president with "XX century fascists", adding that Britain should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for him. Donald Trump in return said that Sadiq Khan is a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London".