Israeli Forces Initiate Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza Strip - Report

Israeli airstrikes were reported in the Gaza Strip east of Gaza City around midnight Friday, believed to be in response to a rocket fired at the Israeli city of Sderot the previous day.

The airstrike reportedly targeted al-Zaytoun, an area that was also hit by the Israeli Air Force the previous night, again following a rocket attack in southern Israel earlier that day, Sputnik reported.

Again in the second day Now Israeli warplanes and drones at the sky of Gaza#Gaza #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/UyF4Ms6Vd2 — Ahmed Shameya⁦🇵🇸⁩⁦🇵🇸⁩⁦🇵🇸⁩⁦ (@AhmedShameya) June 13, 2019

​Observers recorded the roar of Israeli jet aircraft over the city and posted them on social media.

The site attacked by the IAF is reportedly called "Tunis," and is used by the al-Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip.

The Tunis site targeted near the al-Zaytoun neighborhood belongs to the al-Qassam Brigades. #Gaza #Israel — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 13, 2019

​Following the rocket attack on Thursday, which hit a yeshiva site in Sderot but did not explode, the city's mayor reportedly called for a land invasion of the self-governing Palestinian territory, according to YNet News.