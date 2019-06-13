US Warns India's Purchase of Russian S-400 Could Impact Joint Defence Deals

India inked a $5.43 billion deal to purchase Russia's S-400 air defence missile systems last October, and recently promised to move forward with the deal despite the threat of US sanctions.

The US State Department has warned India that its purchase of Russian-made air defence systems could compromise further arms deals between New Delhi and Washington.

The warning follows a statement by the Indian Foreign Ministry last week indicating that New Delhi had no plans to scrap its S-400 deal with Moscow despite the threat of US sanctions.

The sanctions law, known as the 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act', was signed into law in 2017, and gives Washington the right to impose sanctions on any country that buys Russian-made defence hardware. The US used of the legislation last September, slapping sanctions on China's defence ministry over its purchase of Russian aircraft and S-400 systems.

India has been a major buyer of Russian military equipment for decades, with Russian-sourced arms accounting for up to a quarter of its total foreign purchases in recent years.

Washington has already threatened to kick Ankara out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves ahead with deliveries of its S-400s next month. Last week, a US State Department official told Indian media that the US may try to persuade India to abandon its S-400 deal in exchange for the F-35 fighters as well as unnamed US "analogues" to the Russian air defence system.

