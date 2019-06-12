Indian Sikh Group Urges High Commissioner to Allow Religious Procession Into Pakistan

“We requested the government of Pakistan to allow a minimum of 500 and maximum of 1000 pilgrims every month from July 2019 to Oct 2019 to visit holy shrines in Pakistan,” said the president of the Sikh group after the meeting with the Pakistani high commissioner.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A group of Sikh representatives on Wednesday called on the Pakistan high commissioner in the Indian capital to allow a 500-strong religious procession of Sikhs into Pakistan.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Pakistan's acting High Commissioner Syed Hyder Shah and sought support for the 550th annual birth celebration of Sikhs' Guru Guru Nanak Dev to be marked in the ‘Parkash Utsav' festival.

The Indian religious procession plans to reach Nankana Sahib city in Pakistan's Punjab Province.

The group also thanked the government of Pakistan for its decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor.

After the meeting, DSGMC President and Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: "We requested the government of Pakistan to allow minimum of 500 and maximum of 1,000 pilgrims every month from July 2019 to Oct 2019 to visit holy shrines in Pakistan as in November it might be difficult to allow everyone. Syed Hyder Shah has given a positive assurance on request"

The DSGMC ​has also proposed Pakistani Sikh authorities, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee - the body that looks after Sikh holy shrines in Pakistan - and Indian Sikh religious bodies have a series of meetings on various community-related issues.

A request to allow an 11-member delegation of Indian Sikh religious bodies to visit Pakistan has also been forwarded by the group to the high commissioner of Pakistan.