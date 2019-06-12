Syrian Air Defenses Down 'Several' Israeli Missile Strikes in Daraa Governorate - State Media

Israeli missiles targeting the mountain of Tell Al-Harrah in northwestern Daraa Governorate Wednesday morning were engaged by Syrian air defenses, a local reporter for Al-Masdar News reported.

The mountaintop, which gives a commanding view of the region as far as the Golan Heights and the Hauran, was recaptured from al-Nusra by the Syrian Arab Army in July 2018. The area now reportedly harbors an air defense base.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Wednesday that a number of the Israeli missiles had been shot down.​

​Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing new. An Israeli airstrike against the Syrian T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs last week killed one Syrian soldier and wounded two more and destroyed much of the SAA equipment at the site, Sputnik reported. Throughout May, Israel has attacked Quineitra, a province near Tel Al-Harrah, as well as the region surrounding Damascus.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...