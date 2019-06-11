Register
20:09 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Jet Airways ATR aircraft prepares to land

    Indian Businessman Who Made Hoax Bomb Threat on Plane to Remain With Girlfriend Handed Life Sentence

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    News
    Get short URL
    0 10

    During its probe, the NIA established that the man intentionally carried out the act to disrupt the flight while on board the aircraft.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian businessman who caused a flutter on a Jet Airways flight with a hoax bomb scare in 2017 so that his girlfriend could remain with him in the same city has been handed a life sentence and a whopping fine of $720,525 (over INR 50 million).

    His girlfriend worked for the same airline but was posted in Delhi. But the man — Birju Kishore Salla, a Mumbai-based jeweller — wanted her to return. The conviction has come under the country's anti-hijacking law, with a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in India's Ahmedabad city looking into the incident. Of the total fine, each of the pilots is to get compensation of $1,440, each airhostess will get $720 and each passenger will be paid $310.

    The plane had 115 passengers and seven crew members aboard.

    The NIA in an official statement said the man "jeopardised safety of passengers and crew members on board by intentionally putting printed threat letter" inside the aircraft toilet. Just as the bomb threat note was discovered in the Mumbai-Delhi flight by authorities, during questioning at Ahmedbad the suspected man was held. The flight had a stopover in Ahmedabad city.

    "Flight is covered by hijackers and aircraft should not be landed and flown straight to Pakistan side of Kashmir. 12 people on board. If you put landing gear you will hear noise of people dying…Cargo area contains explosives and will blast if you land in Delhi. Allah is great," the threat note read.

    After suspicions were aroused, Ahmedabad police arrested Salla. Later, he purportedly confessed to his crime during questioning, revealing that he did it hoping it would lead to Jet Airways closing its offices in New Delhi, so his girlfriend would return to Mumbai.

    In a bid to strengthen air safety, Indian parliament approved a stringent law that broadened the scope of the term ‘hijacking' by including in its definition to even the making of a threat to commit a hijacking.

    Related:

    Air India Pilots Suspended for Forgetting to Retract Plane’s Landing Gear
    WATCH Air India Plane's Window Panel Fall Off Amid Turbulence
    Tags:
    hijacking, bomb alert, Hoax, Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jet Airways, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse