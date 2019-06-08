Mexican President: We Don't Want Confrontation With US

Mexican news organization Noticias MVS reported Friday that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said "we want to remain friends of the American people" despite US President Donald Trump's tariff threat.

"We don't want to confront them," Lopez Obrador told the North American Mayors Summit in Cabo San Lucas on Friday. "We seek union ... We want to remain friends with the American people."

#AHORA "Queremos seguir siendo amigos del pueblo estadounidense": @lopezobrador_ presidente de #México en la Cumbre de Alcaldes de América del Norte brinda su mensaje https://t.co/i49yw4qRMk pic.twitter.com/Sg7m841IvW — Noticias MVS (@NoticiasMVS) June 7, 2019

​On May 31, Trump announced that starting on June 10, the US would impose a blanket 5% tariff on all goods made in Mexico but sold in the US, in order to force Mexico City to take more drastic action to halt the flow of migrants entering the US from Central America. He said each month that tariff will increase another 5% until it reaches 25%, Sputnik reported.

Finaliza el presidente @lopezobrador_ con un mensaje para el pueblo de Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/TuEzU9F59K — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 7, 2019

​"People decide to leave their villages to seek to end their hunger and poverty, no one leaves their village for taste but by necessity," Lopez Obrador noted on Friday. "Many of our brothers in Central America have to emigrate out of necessity."

The Mexican president also noted that he would convene a meeting in Tijuana on Saturday composed of all sectors affected by the threatened tariffs from Washington, to attempt to "set a position that responds to the attempt to impose tariffs," Ruido en la Red reported.

"Nosotros mañana vamos a tener una reunión en Tijuana donde están todos invitados, los sectores que viven en el campo y en la ciudad, todos juntos vamos a fijar una postura que de respuesta al intento de imponer aranceles" @lopezobrador_ pic.twitter.com/riMRQjFTj6 — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 7, 2019

​Earlier this week, Mexico City announced it would deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the country's border with Guatemala in an effort to stem the tide of migrants entering the country, Sputnik reported.