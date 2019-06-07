Register
19:33 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    GCHQ from just East of Cheltenham

    Despite Warnings of Huawei's 'Shoddy' Security Standards, GCHQ Has History of Data Failures

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bthebest / GCHQ from just East of Cheltenham
    News
    Get short URL
    101

    Huawei has pledged to spend over US$2 billion on rectifying these problems, although has warned it could take up to five years to see results - Levy claims not have detected any sign of the company actually taking necessary action yet.

    Ian Levy, Technical Director of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of the controversial GCHQ signals intelligence agency, has said China’s Huawei Technologies must raise its “shoddy” security standards.

    “Huawei as a company builds stuff very differently to their Western counterparts. Part of that’s how quickly they’ve grown up, part of it could be cultural – who knows. What we have learnt as a result of that, the security is objectively worse, and we need to cope. Huawei is shoddy, the others are less shoddy,” he told a conference in London.

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Europe to Pay Billions if It Chooses to Ban Huawei's 5G Rollout – Report
    “The start of a high-level plan that we can talk about in public would be a good thing. They have a lot of work to do, and I think they know that. You wouldn’t expect to have, in six months since we published that report, less than that, them coming out going ‘we’ve fixed it’. That would be unachievable.”

    Rank Hypocrisy

    While measured, Levy’s comments are just the latest broadside to be levelled against Huawei - the world’s biggest producer of mobile network equipment has been under intense US-led pressure internationally for some time, Washington imposing harsh sanctions on the company, attempting to prevent it from purchasing US goods, and pledging to limit intelligence sharing with allies who use the company’s technology. 

    While Britain has refused to follow suit entirely, in April following a Whitehall report rebuking the company for failing to fix security flaws in its equipment, the National Security Council blocked Huawei from all core parts of its future 5G network, only granting restricted access to non-core segments.

    A Huawei store is seen at a commercial area in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 30, 2019. Picture taken March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Theresa May to Confront Trump Over Huawei’s Role in UK 5G Network – Reports
    However, such moves - and the NCSC Technical Director’s concerns about Huawei’s security - are somewhat ironic given GCHQ itself has had significant issues in the same regards. For instance, in March 2016 the agency was forced to admit that despite receiving almost one billion pounds over the previous five years, legacy IT issues were “killing” its cybersecurity capabilities. In 2014, Whitehall paid Microsoft £5.5 million to extend Windows XP support, as despite being given seven years’ warning the tech giant would be ending its standard support for the operating system, some GCHQ departments were still using the software.

    “We’ve not been spending money on fixing legacy IT issues, and that is just killing us. I’ve tried to make this argument to my bosses that surely you have to start there before you try to do anything more sophisticated. But the response has always been ‘I’m not spending cybersecurity program money to subsidise other departments’ IT budgets’. Come on, it’s the aim that you have in mind that justifies it, but I haven’t won that battle yet,” said Alex Dewedney, director of cybersecurity at the information security arm of GCHQ.

    Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, May 31, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jorge Silva
    Ridiculous for US to Tell Other States Not to Purchase High Quality Huawei Tech - Analyst
    Moreover, internal MI5 documents acquired by The Intercept reveal British spying agencies including GCHQ may have put lives at risk as their surveillance systems were sweeping up more data than they could analyse, leading them to miss clues and potential security threats, and failed to properly protect information being harvested.

    “[Agencies] can currently collect significantly more than it is able to exploit fully. This creates a real risk of ‘intelligence failure’ i.e. from the Service being unable to access potentially life-saving intelligence from data that it has already collected,” one document cautioned.

    Another, relating to program MILKWHITE, saw GCHQ make some of its vast troves of metadata about people’s online activities accessible to MI5, the Metropolitan Police, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the Serious Organized Crime Agency, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and an obscure Scotland-based surveillance unit called the Scottish Recording Centre. There was little evidence of safeguards being in place to prevent the databases being abused, or accessed illicitly by unauthorised individuals at the agencies involved.

    Related:

    Man Killed in Suspected 'Hit and Run' Attack Near Cheltenham GCHQ Spy Agency
    Secret Location of British GCHQ Spy Hub During 2012 Olympics Revealed
    Apple, WhatsApp and Others Slam GCHQ Encrypted Chat Eavesdropping Proposals
    GCHQ Plans to Snoop on Apple, WhatsApp Chats: How Technically Possible is It?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse