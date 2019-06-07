Outrage as Indian Cricketer Urged to Avoid 'Army Insignia'

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) request to have Indian cricketer Dhoni's "army insignia" removed from his gloves has created a huge furore among cricket lovers in India, since he is an honorary lt. colonel in the Indian paramilitary force. Meanwhile, a Pakistani minister has supported the ICC’s stance on Dhoni’s gloves.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The International Cricket Council urged the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to have cricketer M.S. Dhoni's army insignia removed from his gloves while playing at an international match in the ongoing World Cup.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed", Claire Furlong, ICC general manager for strategic communications, informed the media.

Dhoni, currently participating in the England-hosted Cricket World Cup, donned the gloves in a match against South Africa on 5 June.

The ICC's directive has left Indian cricket fans furious. A big section of celebrities, journalists and fans came out in support of Dhoni's "army glorifying" gloves.

READ MORE: Nobel Winner Malala Represents Pakistan at Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony

They opined that Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Indian paramilitary force's Parachute Regiment, was only showing love and respect towards his country's armed forces.

The outrage was so severe that #DhoniKeepTheGlove was the leading twitter trend in India.

Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 7, 2019

​WTF! International Cricket Council @ICC orders Indian wicketkeeper Lt. Col. @MSDhoni to remove his Army insignia on his gloves. #DhoniKeepTheGlove & @BCCI shd back him to the hilt. In a World Cup where Islamist moustacheless beards r tolerated, Dhoni's gloves r harmless. #CWC19

— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 6, 2019

​The @ICC has no problem with the entire Pakistan cricket team marking territory by praying on the cricket field, denigrating Christians and Jews (part of Muslim ritual prayer) but find insignia on @MSDhoni's gloves inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/8wwZYtnti2

— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 6, 2019

You can remove the army things from Dhoni's pad, cap, bat or Jersey.

.

But you can't remove Lt Colonel MS DHONI's love for the NATION from his heart. 🇮🇳❤️#DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/PgW2OBq9Ht — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) June 7, 2019

The rulebook of the International Cricket Council (ICC) stipulates that "equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes" during an international match.

The insignia on Dhoni's gloves is called "Balidan" or, sacrifice. It happens to be a distinct symbol of the Parachute Regiment of which Dhoni is a part.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry stepped into the debate, favouring the ICC's decision and passing a nasty remark at Dhoni. "Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta (ancient Indian Hindu epic)", he wrote.

Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta, what an idiotic debate in Indian Media,a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries…. #Idiots https://t.co/WIcPdK5V8g — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 6, 2019

It evoked a response from an Indian political activist.

Pakistan Team go to Ground to Play Cricket,not to build Mosque. If they want to do Namaz Go Mosque not on Ground #idiots pic.twitter.com/lA6GNppAKO — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 7, 2019

India is supposed to take on Pakistan in a group stage match of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, 16 June.