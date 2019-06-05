Register
15:31 GMT +3
05 June 2019
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2019, US President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 8, 2019

    'Winston Looked Better': Trump Damages Churchill Replica Hat Live on British TV

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (44)
    President Donald Trump and wartime British prime minister Winston Churchill might not appear to have a great deal in common, but thanks to Piers Morgan, they do now at least share the same style of hat.

    Donald Trump was given his own version of Winston Churchill's famous bowler hat by television presenter Piers Morgan, but managed to damage it almost immediately.

    Mr Morgan handed the US president the token gift during an interview on ITV's flagship show Good Morning Britain — during which the two discussed a range of topics from Prince Harry and Megan Markle to climate change — but within minutes, Mr Trump had managed to put two dents into the black homburg hat before even putting it on his head.

    "I think Winston looked much better in it," President Trump said of the legendary wartime Prime Minister.

    Morgan went on to ask Trump whether he thought Winston Churchill — who is widely credited as having led Britain to victory against Nazi Germany in World War II — was a hero, to which Mr Trump replied: "I think so. I never have heroes, I like to respect people."

    "He's right up there. He would certainly be a hero," Trump then added.

    ​The president went on to say that there are "similarities" between himself and Mr Churchill, saying that, "he was able to handle pressure very well. Hitler was unstoppable at the time… he was going through countries like cheese."

    "He [Churchill] was calling Roosevelt saying, you gotta get in, you gotta get in. Pearl Harbour was the moment… we help Britain, that's when we came in. He [Churchill] was a great man who reacted so well under the gun, under pressure. There are not many people like that," Mr Trump elaborated.

    In the same interview, Trump also revealed that he had spent an hour and a half debating climate change with Prince Charles, saying that Charles had done "most of the talking."

    "He is really into climate change and I think that's great. What he really wants and what he really feels warmly about is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree," the president told Piers Morgan.

    "I did say, well, the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics. And it's even getting better because I agree with that we want the best water, the cleanest water. It's crystal clean, has to be crystal clean clear," the president added.

    Mr Trump also revealed that he met with Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove on Monday, and rolled back his previous statement that Britain's NHS would be on the table in any post-Brexit trade deals with the US.    

    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (44)
    Tags:
    official visit, interview, Trump-UK state visit, Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, Winston Churchill, United Kingdom, London
