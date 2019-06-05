Delhi Government's Free Travel for Women Sparks Row on Twitter

The proposal of providing free of charge bus and metro travel to women is expected to cost an estimated Rs 700 crore (approx. $100 million) to the city’s Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), which operates state-run buses and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in turn operating the Metro trains.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A recent proposal of the Delhi Government allowing free travel to women in public transport, especially Metro trains, in the capital city appears to have left social media divided. Some have termed it a “progressive” step, with others viewing it as a “freebie” ahead of assembly polls.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said: "Women will be given free rides in DTC, cluster buses and the Delhi Metro. The government will bear their travel expenses".

"There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford can purchase tickets, they needn't take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets and not take subsidy so that others could benefit", the chief minister said in a press conference.

However, the proposed step for which public feedback has been sought by the Government of Delhi has turned out to be the talk of the town. It has evoked reactions of varied hues from a section of politicians, media, and residents — and even women.

Calling this move a "freebie promoting gender bias", many either mocked or dismissed Kejriwal's claim that free rides in public transport could ensure women safety in the national capital.