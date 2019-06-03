Register
14:01 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gerard Batten

    UKIP Prepares For New Leader As Gerard Batten Steps Down

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK Independence Party (UKIP) was founded in 1993 by Alan Sked but only rose to prominence after Nigel Farage took over as leader in 2006. Farage quit the party in November 2016 and formed the Brexit Party earlier this year, which has eclipsed UKIP politically.

    UKIP leader Gerard Batten has resigned after the party lost all its seats in the European elections last month. 

    A leadership contest is set to start and the winner will take over on 10 August.

    ​UKIP voters deserted in droves when its former leader Nigel Farage set up the Brexit Party and recruited people like former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe to stand as candidates during the 23 May election.

    Mr Batten promised to step down if he lost his seat at the election.

    Party chair Kirstan Herriot said UKIP was "incredibly grateful" for his "dedicated service".

    ​Mr Batten was heavily criticised by Farage for recruiting former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson as a UKIP candidate in the North West of England and taking advice from him on some areas of policy.

    Robinson — who is not a fully fledged UKIP member because of a ban on former EDL and BNP members — was appointed "grooming gangs adviser" in November.

    Mr Batten defended Robinson's right to come out of prison and resume his life and said he had "walked away from the EDL a long time ago". 

    But many pro-Brexit voters, especially former Labour voters, found it easier to bring themselves to vote for the Brexit Party rather than UKIP.

    The Brexit Party topped the poll, with 29 MEPs elected, while UKIP's vote collapsed and it lost its last two remaining MEPs — Mr Batten and Stuart Agnew. 

    ​Several other UKIP MEPs had either quit the party or been expelled since their election in 2014, including Janice Atkinson, Louise Bours, James Carver and Steven Woolfe. 

    Most sat as independents while some, like Margot Parker and Jill Seymour, defected to join the Brexit Party. 

    ​In November 2018 Batten gave an interview to Sputnik and correctly predicted in the wake of her deal being rejected by Parliament that Tory MPs would not vote to replace Theresa May, who stumbled on as leader until 24 May when she finally announced she was stepping away to make way for a new leader.

    Tags:
    resignation, voters, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Brexit Party, UKIP, Tommy Robinson, Gerard Batten, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse