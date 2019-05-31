Twitter Suspends Account of Dutch Right-Wing Politician Wilders

Twitter has temporarily suspended the Party of Freedom of the Netherlands (PVV) leader Geert Wilders' account, due to a tweet he posted about the political party Democrats 66 (D66), according to screenshots posted by other PVV members.

"Unbelievable, a Twitter block for criticising [D66 leader Rob] Jetten", Wilders said, adding "Temporarily with the threat added that it can be made permanent. Senders of death threats to me are often tolerated by Twitter, but a factual tweet from me about a colleague is not. Madness".

Twitter blockt @geertwilderspvv maar hij zal nooit stoppen de waarheid te spreken! pic.twitter.com/jyH1BHMdJa — Fleur Agema (@FleurAgemaPVV) 31 мая 2019 г.

The contradictory tweet read: "Let's always stand up against the D66 dorks who leave the borders open and import more and more Islam only to then cry crocodile tears about the consequences, such as anti-Semitism, honour killings, female circumcision, terrorism, and hatred".

