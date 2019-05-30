Several Reportedly Dead After Boat Capsizes in Budapest (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

Between three and seven individuals are believed to be dead while another 16 are missing after a tourist boat carrying 34 people capsized in the Danube River in Budapest, according to conflicting news reports in the area.

The vessel, carrying dozens of tourists capsized near the Hungarian parliament building around 10 p.m. local time.

Hungary's MTI reports the boat, identified by AP as a two-deck sightseeing ship dubbed the "Hableany," was struck by another vessel, causing it to sink.

Local authorities say at least 18 of the 34 have been accounted for while rescue efforts remain underway. Emergency responders are said to have revived one individual who was unconscious.

The majority of the passengers on board were visiting from South Korea, state media reported.

Police have halted all shipping around central Danube for now as a fire boat patrols and docked boats' spotlights scan the area.

Early social media footage from The Guardian's Shaun Walker and other users shows the police response in the area.

Boat down in Danube in Budapest tonight. Filthy weather. CEO of Hungarian ambulance service just told me: 35-40 on board, 8 rescued, “several” were unconscious. Resuscitation ongoing. Search continues. Some people found miles downriver due to current. pic.twitter.com/Hpy31kkhPS — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) May 29, 2019



Man man 20 in Budapest, 12 vermist met boot gezonken…. pic.twitter.com/eSHojTMiGm — Luc Van Lommel (@LommelLuc) May 29, 2019

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW