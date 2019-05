Roads Around Whitehall in London Closed Due To 'Suspect Item' - Police

The closure followed the discovery of a suspicious item in the area, the City of Westminster's Police Twitter account says.

According to The Telegraph, the police are not letting people in or out of the Prime Minister's offices at Downing Street due to the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Theresa May was due to meet her cabinet ministers for further discussions on the Brexit deal.

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) 23 мая 2019 г.

