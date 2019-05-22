US Judge Rules Congress Has Right to Subpoena Banks for Trump Records

A US federal judge declined Wednesday to preliminarily enjoin a congressional subpoena for US President Donald Trump's financial records, ruling that Deutsche Bank was free to comply with the demand.

US District Judge Edgardo Ramos of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled Wednesday that a preliminary injunction that would block Deutsche Bank from complying with a congressional subpoena for Trump's financial records was "inappropriate" and that the plaintiff's arguments were "not sufficiently serious."

The subpoena that can now move forward covers Trump as well as three of his children, their immediate family members and several Trump Organization entities, and seeks financial records, as well as records of ties they might have to foreign entities from both Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Deutsche Bank, which said in a previous statement it was remaining neutral as to the question of the subpoena's legality,has long been a principal lender for Trump's real estate business. A 2017 disclosure form showed Trump had at least $130 million of liabilities with the bank.

Capital One was subpoenaed for documents related to the Trump Organization's hotel business.

The ruling follows one on Monday by a Washington, DC, federal judge that Trump couldn't sue to stop a similar subpoena for his tax records from the Internal Revenue Service.

Several Democrat-controlled congressional committees have issued subpoenas for Trump's financial records, including the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Financial Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

