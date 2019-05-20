US Court Sides With Congress, Not Trump, in Financial Records Battle

US District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled on Monday against Trump's lawsuit to stop a subpoena for his tax records by House Democrats."The court is well aware that this case involves records concerning the private and business affairs of the President of the United States. But on the question of whether to grant a stay pending appeal, the President is subject to the same legal standard as any other litigant that does not prevail," Judge Mehta wrote in his memorandum opinion, noting that Trump did not raise a "serious legal question going to the merits."

The court further noted that "the balance of equities and the public interest weigh heavily in favor of denying relief. The risk of irreparable harm does not outweigh these other factors. The court, therefore,

will not stay the return date of the subpoena beyond the seven days agreed upon by the parties."

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW…