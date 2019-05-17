US Judge Orders Release of Four Activists Arrested at Venezuela's DC Embassy

US police carried out a raid of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, Thursday morning, arresting four activists from the Embassy Protection Collective who had lived inside the building for over a month. Kevin Zeese, Adrienne Pine, Margaret Flowers, and David Paul appeared in a DC federal courthouse Friday, where they were charged with "interference with certain protective functions."
Here's the Arrest Warrant for #EmbassyProtectionCollective. Charge: Interference with certain protective functions.— Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (@ThePCJF) May 16, 2019
Significantly, not a trespass charge. Showing US govt wants to avoid defending in court who's lawfully in charge of Embassy; EPC was invited in & lawfully present pic.twitter.com/hFChrUbhf4
