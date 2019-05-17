'Bad Hombres' Are Being Detained And Will Be Sent Home - Donald Trump

Earlier, US President Donald Trump unveiled his administration’s new legal immigration proposal, aiming to increase the amount of high-skilled immigrants allowed entry into the United States.

On Friday, Donald Trump said on Twitter that Border Patrol is apprehending record numbers of people at the Southern Border.

Border Patrol is apprehending record numbers of people at the Southern Border. The bad “hombres,” of which there are many, are being detained & will be sent home. Those which we release under the ridiculous Catch & Telease loophole, are being registered and will be removed later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019​

​He added that all people illegally coming into the United States will be removed from the country.

All people that are illegally coming into the United States now will be removed from our Country at a later date as we build up our removal forces and as the laws are changed. Please do not make yourselves too comfortable, you will be leaving soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

According to a new immigration proposal unveiled by Trump on Thursday, his administration's immigration plan aims to increase the proportion of high-skilled immigration from 12 per cent to 57 per cent.

Also, Trump noted that if his plan does not pass Congress, his administration will wait until after the 2020 US presidential election to approve the proposal.

Last fall, a migrant caravan, including thousands of people from Central America, attempted to cross into the United States through its border with Mexico.