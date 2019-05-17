Feline That Made the World Smile: Netizens Mourn as Iconic 'Grumpy Cat' Dies

The American internet celebrity cat was known across the world of social media for her permanently unimpressed facial expression, which was the consequence of a unique feline form of dwarfism, according to the cat’s owners.

The social media sensation universally known as ‘Grumpy Cat' has passed away, the feline's owners have confirmed.

The cat, whose face appears in a number of internet memes, died on Tuesday "at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha," according to a statement posted on Grumpy Cat's official Twitter page.

Tardar Sauce, as the cat was reportedly known to her family, was 7 years old when she died.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," the statement said.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere," the family statement elaborated.

The Grumpy Cat, which managed to amass an impressive 2 million followers on Instagram, was catapulted to digital popularity after a photograph of her unusually stern face went viral in 2012.

As a result of her unforeseen fame, Grumpy Cat went on to make appearances in thousands of internet memes and even popped up in television shows.

Since the news of the cat's passing broke, the Twittersphere has been alight with condolences and tributes to the unlikely feline celebrity.

