Seven Kings Mosque in UK on Lockdown Following Shooting Incident

London's Metropolitan Police reported a lockdown at the Seven Kings Mosque following a "firearm discharge" at the house of worship during prayers. No injuries are reported.

The mosque is located in London's eastern Ilford district. Police say they'll keep a large presence in the area overnight.

​

The incident has happened during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when practicioners are expected to fast from sunup to sundown as an expression of self-discipline and sacrifice.

One person wrote on Twitter they were upstairs performing tarawih, or special prayers associated with Ramadan that Sunni Muslims perform after dark, and "thought it was a firework or something."

Another wrote it was a pellet gun, and the person was "chased away," without elaborating on who by.

Tensions are high surrounding Muslims places of worship, amid a wave of mass shootings and attacks on mosques in recent months. Mass shootings in Poway, California, and Christchurch, New Zealand, have left dozens of worshipers dead and millions terrorized.

