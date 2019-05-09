Register
12:44 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016

    “There Is No Room for Wishful Thinking in International Relations” – Prof

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Wednesday, Iran announced its decision to partially discontinue its 2015 nuclear commitments a year after the US unilaterally left the accord. Tehran also threatened to enrich its uranium stockpile closer to weapons-grade levels in 60 days if world powers fail to negotiate new terms for the JCPOA.

    Sputnik has discussed the latest developments of the JCPOA with Alexander Azadgan, a multiple-award-winning professor of Strategic Global Management & International Political Economy, a senior geopolitical analyst and editor-at-large with Imperia News.

    Sputnik: Iranian state TV announced on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic would be suspending several commitments within the nuclear deal, adding that Iran is not exiting the agreement. What does this mean for the deal?

    Alexander Azadgan: The deal for all means and purposes was really finished and over and done with when Mr. Trump reneged and got the United States out of it. What was left was a hodgepodge of European nations, [faithful] states to Washington. And of course, you have China and Russia on the other hand. Let’s go back and just briefly look at the sacrifices that Iran made in this deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In July of 2015, Iran had almost 20,000 centrifuges. Under this JCPOA it was limited to 5,060. And this 5,060 are old and outdated centrifuges. Iran’s uranium stockpile was reduced by 98 percent, 300 kilograms only, from 10 tonnes or 10,000 kilograms. And according to the JCPOA, this figure cannot be exceeded; the 300 kilograms cannot be exceeded until 2031. It must also keep the stockpile’s level of enrichment at only 3.67 percent, low enrichment uranium which has a 3 to 4 percent concentration of Uranium-235. And that cannot be used to fuel the nuclear power plants; the weapons-grade uranium is 90 percent enriched. So basically they are telling the Iranians that you cannot even power your nuclear power plant in Bushehr, which was built by the Russians for Iran.

    (File) In this Monday, Aug. 18, 2014 photo, an Iranian coal miner pushes a metal cart loaded with coal at a mine near the city of Zirab 212 kilometers (132 miles) northeast of the capital Tehran, on a mountain in Mazandaran province, Iran
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    US Slaps Iran With Sanctions on Metal as Tehran Partially Pulls Out of Nuke Deal
    During this entire time, the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has time after time verified and confirmed to the global community, the international community that Iran abided by all its commitments, in 13 consecutive reports, as a matter of fact. And the IAEA is the only legitimate body for nuclear regulations and inspections, not the US, not Germany, not France, and certainly not the UK.

    Sputnik: So, let me get back to the European countries for a while. In your opinion, what agreements would satisfy Iran and prevent a further escalation of the situation?

    Alexander Azadgan: After Rouhani got into power, he went to Italy and he went to France. He signed tens of billions dollars of lucrative contracts with the French; they have reneged from all of them. The (deal with) Renault, a strong car company, they reneged out of that. Total, the huge French oil company, reneged out of developing the Iranians' South Pars natural gas field. They have reneged from everything. So JCPOA has been nothing but just a name, there is no substance to it. And the Europeans are just buying time. They couldn’t even implement their so-called Special [Purpose] Vehicle to bypass Washington’s draconian financial sanctions. They haven't done a thing, and this was one of the easiest forecasts that my colleagues and I did. The Europeans always, their ships always, cast to the same direction as Washington. Nothing is going to disrupt the transatlantic alliance unless Germany shows more interest in [taking steps] closer to Russia. And we are already seeing that development happen.

    Sputnik: You have already mentioned that about France. France has said that there is nothing worse than Iran’s exit from the deal and that the EU wants to keep the deal alive. What steps can we expect from Europe?

    Alexander Azadgan: Nothing. We can expect nothing from Europe. And if anything, Europe is going to escalate their rhetoric as France has done during the past couple of days with Iran. Let’s be frank here, France holds one of the worst terrorist groups in modern times. They are called MKO or MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization). They are based in Paris; they are an anti-Iran terrorist group who have been known to kill American citizens in the 1960s and 1970s in Iran. France has hosted them and to me, it is appalling that Iran is not raising this question during their negotiations.

    One of the things that are very suspicious to the Iranian people at least in the wording of the JCPOA — some phrases –they call it the ‘spirit’ of the JCPOA. I think many of us believe that when they refer to the ‘spirit’ of the JCPOA, they are referring to Iran basically ending its revolution as it is: Iran no longer defending the Palestinian people; Iran no longer playing a real leadership role as it has been playing in defeating the terrorist in Iraq and in Syria. For all means and purposes, just sit back and join the trend of globalisation and become another client state for Washington in the region.

    READ MORE: Tehran Says Will Withdraw From Nuclear Deal Stage by Stage — Report

    Washington is engaging in economic terrorism and it has taken a toll on the Iranians. And you know, that is how they are trying to foment regime change in Iran. There may not be a war, we are not forecasting a war, but they are going to economically crumble Iran and they are going to expect that. When that happens, the Iranian people will rise and have a regime change, very much similar to what is happening in Venezuela right now.

    This is why the Venezuelan case is absolutely crucial. They just pick somebody to become the next president; Washington picks somebody to be the next president. They've actually declared him the president. If this precedent is set, the entire world, the entire non-aligned movement world is going to be in danger, because they are going to do the same thing in Iran. They are going to pick some lackey over there, some liberal lackey, they are going to announce: “He is the president”. And they are going to try to foment in Iran, as they did in 2009.

    Sputnik: Is it possible to influence the USA to restart the negotiations?

    Alexander Azadgan: It depends on who gets into power. The Democrats have openly said if they are back in power in 2020, they would want to rejoin the JCPOA. But I don’t think that the Iranian people and the Iranian militia would ever trust Washington again. How could you have international treaties, how could you be part of a multilateral treaty and then another administration comes in and within a few days does away with 20 years of negotiations between Iran and P5+1, right? And Mr. Obama was on record that “if Iran reneges, we know exactly where the crucial sites are so we can bomb them.” Mr. Kerry and Mr. Obama are on record, we can watch these videos on YouTube.

    So there was never good faith. And restart what? How can Iran ever trust anybody? Iran is looking around, Iran saw how Trump was wooing the Korean leader. And we saw what happened with that. I mean it is absolutely ridiculous. There is no credibility left in Washington. International law, a big chunk of international law, and international relations per se rely on credibility, on trustability. Washington doesn’t have any of that left. And it is not just the JCPOA they are coming out of. They came out of the Paris Climate Accord and all sorts of other treaties that this man is trying to bring us out of.

    In this Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities is seen, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iranian state television reported on Saturday, April, 19, 2014 that Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi has said a dispute between world powers and the country over its heavy water reactor at Arak has been “virtually resolved.” Iran and world powers are negotiating the terms of a permanent deal over its contested nuclear program
    © AP Photo / Mehdi Marizad
    France Determined to See Iran Nuclear Deal Implemented - Reports
    Sputnik: What reaction can we expect from the US if the deal between the European countries and Iran is successful?

    Alexander Azadgan: The second part of this question, "if the deal between the European countries and Iran is successful", it is not, it hasn’t been. The UK’s political attitude, populism, is bringing it closer to Washington, which is 3,000 miles away instead of Europe, which is 30 miles away. In France, you have someone – you see what is going on in France with the trend of Mr. Emmanuel Macron. He has that Napoleonic tendency and arrogance. We have known for a long time about Israel’s tremendous influence within French politics. We look at Germany as a neutral power in this case, but they are going to stick with the European Union foreign policy apparatus. Mrs. Mogherini has been constructive in her rhetoric but nothing has come as a result of that rhetoric: nothing but cheap words, no abiding by contracts.

    [Many are thinking] that Mr. Trump is surrounded by lunatics. But I think that another mistake, a miscalculation of the liberals in Iran is thinking they can drive a wedge between Mr. Trump and his closest advisors around him. This is another miscalculation that the liberals in Iran are making. Mr Trump cannot do anything right now. It is my personal belief that the neocon (associates) of Mr. Trump are blackmailing him in every which way. If he doesn’t go with war-expanding policies around the world, they are going to reveal even more information about him. And we all know Mr. Trump has quite a lot of skeletons in his closet, many of them of his own making. So he is stuck in this position.

    I don’t think he can act independently in this situation. Well, I think the Iranian liberals that are still in power for the next two years I think are miscalculating once again, thinking they can separate Mr. Trump and they can influence the US to restart a negotiation. I don’t think that’s a possibility, I think it's wishful thinking. And in international relations, there is no room for wishful thinking.

    *The views and opinion expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse