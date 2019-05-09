Esther McVey Announces She Is To Run for Tory Leadership

Theresa May is expected to step down from the leadership of the Conservative Party this year after failing to deliver Brexit on time. Boris Johnson is the clear favourite but several other Tory MPs are expected to throw their hats in the ring.

Former TV presenter Esther McVey has confirmed she will be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

"I've always said quite clearly if I got enough support from colleagues then yes I would, and now people have come forward and I have got that support. So I will be going forward," she told Talk Radio.

There isn't a Conservative leadership contest but no-one seems to have told @EstherMcVey… — Paul Francis (@PaulOnPolitics) 9 May 2019

​McVey lost her seat at the 2015 general election but returned two years later when she was parachuted into the safe seat of Tatton in Cheshire, formerly held by the Chancellor George Osborne.

She is a 50-1 outsider to become leader and Prime Minister.

At first l thought this was a parody account but noticed the blue tick, l then literally roared with laughter. Esther McVey claiming Tories are the natural Party of the working classes is beyond parody 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KUMP7szNDm — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) 5 May 2019

​McVey resigned as Welfare Secretary in November 2018, as she was opposed to Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Missing: Esther McVey MP. Last seen in #Wilmslow chasing postal workers. If found please contact #Tatton Tories. Missing since start of local election campaign. Considered dangerous. Ignores constituents. Tried to drag constituents towards cliff edge. pic.twitter.com/7wDr5CX6yp — Oliver Romain (@oliverromain70) 1 May 2019

​The thing about Esther McVey running for Tory leader is that if she loses she’ll just deny she’s lost. Eventually it’ll be so awkward they’ll let her be PM. Like in that Jam sketch.

— Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) 9 May 2019

​Esther McVey is probably the only candidate who, if she were to become Prime Minister, could manage to make us look back fondly on Theresa May.

— Groovy J (@groovy_chi) 9 May 2019

