North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles - South Korean Military

It comes just days after reports surfaced that the North fired short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern cost.

North Korea has launched a projectile of unspecified model, according to South Korea's military command.

The projectile was fired at about 4:30 p.m. (7:30 GMT) from northwest North Korea toward the east, the South's joint chiefs of staff announced on Thursday.

Last week North Korea launched a number of rockets and at least one short range missile from its east coast into the ocean.

The last time the socialist country fired a missile was November 28, 2017, when it fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile eastward over northern Japan. North Korea placed a moratorium on tests last year amid a warming of tensions between Pyongyang and both Seoul and Washington — a warming that led to several rounds of peace talks and negotiations as well as the demolition of several key sites for the country's missile and nuclear weapons programs.

On February 28, the latest round of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, who met in Hanoi, Vietnam, fell apart. Observers feared the collapse of negotiations heralded a renewal of Pyongyang's weapons programs, but while reports hinting at a revival of some facilities have trickled out, no firm move either way had yet been made before Saturday's test.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW