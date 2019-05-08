Register
    British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019

    Theresa May Meeting with 1922 Committee Chairman to Set Timeline for Departure

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    The Sun editor said that Mrs. May could leave No. 10 "with or without Brexit taking place" and that the UK prime minister was speaking with an influencial committee in London about shaping her timeline.

    UK prime minister Theresa May is coming close to outlining a timeframe for her departure from the Cabinet, according to political editor for The Sun newspaper.

    "I understand Theresa May is now close to setting out a timetable for her departure from No10, with or without Brexit taking place," Tom Newton Dunn tweeted on Wednesday.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    May to Stay in Office Until Autumn Amid Rumours of Looming Tory Coup - Reports
    Mr. Dunn also stated that friends of Graham Brady, the Tory MP chairman for the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee, said that he had a "very productive conversation" with the British head of state at Downing Street on Tuesday as the two discussed shaping a solid deadline for her departure.

    The 1922 Committee, which represents backbenchers and moderates leadership disputes, is set to meet at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

    The embattled prime minister said that she stood by her commitment to resign after completing "phase one" of Brexit so that a new leader could see through the second phase, according to a statement on Wednesday from her spokesman.

    The news comes after a growing number of Conservatives have put pressure on Mrs. May to resign earlier than expected, stating that she had failed to deliver Brexit and that the party wished to take a new approach, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: UK to Participate in European Parliament Vote Amid Brexit Uncertainty

    "The prime minister made a very generous and bold offer to the 1922 committee (an influential Conservative group) a few weeks ago that she would see through phase one of the Brexit process, and she would leave and open up for new leadership for phase two," the spokesman said in a press statement.

    "And that is the timetable she is working towards," the spokesman said. "She wants to get Brexit done."

    Following local elections on 3 May, which saw Conservatives lose roughly 1,330 councillors, Tory treasurer Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said that Mrs. May should give a "road map" for her departure from No. 10 after the European elections on 23 May. The Labour Party also suffered substantial losses by losing 63 councillors, but independent parties such as the Liberal Democrats and Green Party took home 676 and 185, respectively, results from the Guardian revealed.

