UNC Charlotte on Lockdown, Multiple People Reportedly Shot (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The University of North Carolina in Charlotte issued an alert on Tuesday, indicating that the campus is on lockdown following reports of an active shooter.

Local media reports indicate that multiple individuals have been shot. It's unclear whether those injured were students of the university. Some reports suggest three persons were shot.

Although officials have yet to confirm the matter, media reports indicate that one suspect has been taken into custody.

​The university revealed on Twitter that shots were heard near the Kennedy building. "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," reads the tweet.

​Images shared on social media show that medical professionals have been directed to the scene. Other photos offer a glimpse into the chaos unfolding on campus as students flee to safety.

​​Reports suggest that many students were on campus at the time of the shooting to attend a concert at the university's Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Charlotte news station WCNC​ reported that the local train lines have been suspended as a result of the ongoing shooting investigation.

