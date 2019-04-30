A US federal court recently sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison on charges of conspiring to act as a foreign agent in the United States. Butina, who has been held in US custody since mid-July 2018, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent as part of a plea deal.

Maria Butina, a 30-year-old Russian national and gun rights activist, is giving her first press conference since she was detained in the US over her alleged plot to act as a "foreign agent".

On Friday, Maria Butina was sentenced by a US federal court to 18 months in prison for conspiring to act as a "foreign agent". However, even though the government agreed with Butina's case, it twisted her sentencing in such a way as to nullify her plea deal and give her more time behind bars.

Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Butina 18 months in a US prison for actions that she said were "sophisticated and penetrated deep into political organisations", threatening US national security. In practice, this means that Butina will serve another nine months, having been jailed since her July arrest.

