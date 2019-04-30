EasyJet Passengers Searched by Police After Glasgow Airport Security Alert

Emergency services were called Tuesday to a flight operated by EasyJet, in from Gatwick to Glasgow Airport, with operations in Glasgow hub temporarily suspended.

"There's been a security alert reported and officers are in attendance," a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

Images and commentary by passengers and other users appeared on social media, following the suspension at Glasgow airport.

Just landed in Glasgow, been stuck on the runway for almost an hour and now looks like someone has a police welcome party waiting for them when they disembark. Very strange. #Glasgow #easyjet #glasgowairport pic.twitter.com/lxT951i4N3 — Kevin McCann (@kmcca5) April 30, 2019​

No. Planes are going in and out again. Airport has reopened. Only a 30 minute runway closure. — John Daly (@Flure1) April 30, 2019​

The security incident took place at 10.25 am when the EasyJet flight landed in Glasgow. Around half an hour later it was stood down and the emergency services were called off.

"All the passengers and crew members have disembarked from a plane which is currently being searched by police following a security alert reported by the crew of a flight at Glasgow Airport. Officers and the other emergency services are in attendance," a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.