US Army Turned Rukban Into Prison, Prevents People From Leaving It - Damascus

Damascus has repeatedly criticized Washington over its reluctance to allow people to leave the Rukban camp.

The US army has turned the Rukban refugee camp into a prison and prevents people from leaving it. This demonstrates that the US government is violating the international laws, Syrian Deputy Defense Minister said during a conference on international security in Moscow.

He added that Damascus is against the US intention to leave some of its troops in Syria and will consider it as aggression.

The Rukban refugee camp is part of the US-controlled zone around its base in At-Tanf.

Russia and Syria have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the deplorable conditions at the camp, which houses more than 40,000 internally displaced people, mostly women and children.