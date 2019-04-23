UK PM Preparing to Introduce Key Brexit Bill for Voting Within 10 Days – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to introduce the withdrawal and implementation bill (WAB), a key piece of Brexit legislation, for voting in the country’s parliament in the next 10 days, The Guardian reported Tuesday citing government sources. The WAB must be passed by the parliament so that May’s Brexit deal was ratified, The Guardian says.
Originally, the United Kingdom was to finalise its divorce from the European Union on 29 March, but Theresa May's government failed to secure support for its withdrawal agreement before the deadline, prompting London to seek an extension to avoid a no-deal scenario.
Following a European Council special meeting, held on 10 April, London received a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October.
