UK PM Preparing to Introduce Key Brexit Bill for Voting Within 10 Days – Reports

The UK parliament has repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement, coordinated between London and Brussels, and the country, therefore, risks tumbling out of the bloc without a deal, which could affect both the UK and EU economies.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to introduce the withdrawal and implementation bill (WAB), a key piece of Brexit legislation, for voting in the country’s parliament in the next 10 days, The Guardian reported Tuesday citing government sources. The WAB must be passed by the parliament so that May’s Brexit deal was ratified, The Guardian says.

After the government's withdrawal deal was rejected by the UK parliament for the third time in March, Theresa May launched talks with opposition Labour party. Labour lawmakers have voted largely against the government's deal in the past, as the opposition has proposed a closer alignment with the bloc, including a customs union.

Originally, the United Kingdom was to finalise its divorce from the European Union on 29 March, but Theresa May's government failed to secure support for its withdrawal agreement before the deadline, prompting London to seek an extension to avoid a no-deal scenario.

Following a European Council special meeting, held on 10 April, London received a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October.