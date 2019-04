A ‘big umbrella' is to be placed over Notre Dame so that the craftsmen can work under it and begin to assess the damage, salvage material and decide what action will need to be taken to rebuild the cathedral.

Operations to install a pointed roof to protect the heavily damaged cathedral from rain are ongoing in Paris on Tuesday, 23 April.

A major fire broke out at Notre Dame on 15 April, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the destruction of its roof structure.

Firefighters, however, managed to extinguish the blaze by Tuesday morning, saving the historic building and the relics it housed.

