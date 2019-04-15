Register
23:35 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures

    Palestinian Authority Asks Russia to Pressure Israel On Tax Cuts

    © Sputnik / Ahmed Abed
    News
    Get short URL
    0 92

    Israel announced earlier this year that it would withhold some $138 million in revenue to the Palestinians, which Israeli officials worked out is the amount that the PA spends on stipends for terrorists

    The Palestinian Authority's (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has asked the Russians to put pressure on Israel regarding the tax cuts.

    Under interim peace deals, Israel collects customs duties and other taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, and transfers the funds to the Palestinians each month. These transfers cover roughly two-thirds of the Palestinian government’s budget.

    Back in early February, the Palestinian Authority said it rejected its regular monthly tax transfer from Israel to protest an Israeli decision to deduct sums of money the Palestinians allegedly pay to imprisoned terrorists and terror suspects, as well as the families of those killed in attacks against Israelis.

    The freeze of funds was expected to deal a heavy financial blow to the cash-strapped Palestinian leadership, already weakened by recent US cuts of more than $200 million in bilateral aid.

    READ MORE: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Slams Netanyahu for West Bank Annexation Remarks

    According to Israel, the stipends to prisoners’ families encourage violence. Palestinians describe the payments as an important form of social welfare and say they are responsible for their citizens.

    Palestinians were hoping that the move would put pressure on Israel to reverse course. Israel and Palestine have been locked in border and sovereignty disputes for several decades. Currently, Palestine is seeking independence and wants to establish East Jerusalem as its capital. Palestine remains only partially recognised as a state and claims the territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

    READ MORE: Trump's Middle East Peace Plan Implies No Sovereignty for Palestinians — Report

    Under a plan worked out by the United Nations in 1947 to quell the conflict, most of the West Bank and Gaza was turned over to Palestine. However, Israel seized the then-Jordan-controlled West Bank along with East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War.

    In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city as Israel’s undivided capital. Most of the international community does not recognise the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem and the West Bank settlements requires mutual agreement with the Palestinians.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Plans to Form 'Greater Israel', Threatens Palestine - Democratic Front
    Ex-Politicians Urge EU to Reject US Peace Plan If Palestine Mistreated – Reports
    Peace Process to End Israeli-Palestine Crisis Must Involve Russia – Professor
    US' Middle East Plan: 90 Percent of West Bank for Palestine, Divided Jerusalem
    Tags:
    Gaza border, terrorists, Palestine, Israel, tax, Palestinian Authority, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse