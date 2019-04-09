Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White Bloc Neck and Neck in First Exit Polls

Early exit polls are placing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party and former Israeli general Benny Gantz's Blue and White Alliance at a tie as numbers trickle in.

With both parties neck and neck, some polls have suggested that the Likud Party is projected to win 36 seats versus 37 seats for the Blue and White bloc. Others suggest that Gantz's party may have four seats on the Likud Party.

Noting differing projections, Reuters has reported that Netanyahu may be on pace to securing his fifth term as the nation's prime minister, allowing him to become the longest-serving individual in that position.

However, a spokesperson for the Blue and White Party has indicated that Gantz is claiming an election victory.

