US Evacuates Personnel From Libya Due To Increased Unrest - Report

The United States Africa Command has relocated a military unit from Libya as Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar carries on his offensive against militia forces in Tripoli, according to The National.

"Due to increased unrest in Libya, a contingent of U.S. forces supporting U.S. Africa Command temporarily relocated from the country in response to security conditions on the ground," AFRICOM said in a statement published on its official website.

CLARIFICATION: A contingent of U.S. forces supporting AFRICOM temporarily relocated from Libya in response to security conditions. We will continue to monitor conditions on the ground and assess the feasibility for renewed U.S. military presence, as appropriate. — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) April 7, 2019

At the same time, the US military stressed that the United Sates would continue to support the Libyan government and people.

"U.S. Africa Command will continue to monitor conditions on the ground in Libya, and assess the feasibility for renewed U.S. military presence, as appropriate," the command added.

The US mission in the African country provides military support to diplomatic personnel and carries out anti-terrorist operations.

The situation in Libya, which seemed to be nearing the resolution of its years-long crisis, escalated on Thursday after the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, ordered an offensive to retake Tripoli, controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The LNA has captured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, while the GNA's prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, has ordered his troops to use force if necessary.