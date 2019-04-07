New Iranian Bill Designates US Military as 'Terrorists' - Report

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament, said that if the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are blacklisted by the US as a terrorist group, Teharn will respond in kind and will “put that country’s military on the terror blacklist besides Daesh”.
“If Americans make this mistake and put IRGC in terror list, this double-urgency bill will be approved in the Iranian Parliament”, Falahatpisheh pointed out.
