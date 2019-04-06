Libya's GNA Air Force Strikes LNA Positions South of Tripoli - Report

According to Al Jazeera, aircraft from the Government of National Accord (GNA) have conducted an airstrike against troops from the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, 80 kilometres south of Tripoli.

The broadcaster reported that the airstrike was conducted in the city of Gharyan, earlier seized by the LNA on 4 April without any clashes.

A source in the LNA told Sputnik that the forces had already captured several settlements and key positions to the west, south, and southwest of Tripoli, including Gharyan, Al-Swani, Janzur, and a checkpoint, located in the Wershiffana area.

READ MORE: Pro-Haftar Forces Regain Control Over Checkpoint West of Tripoli — Source

The LNA offensive began on Thursday, with Haftar stating he aimed at "liberating the city from terrorists".

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich Libyan GNA Chief Sarraj Agrees to Meet With LNA's Head Haftar Who Rejects Option - Reports

In late February, Haftar and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, who heads the UN-supported GNA that controls the west of Libya, agreed to unite state institutions and hold general elections in the country by the end of the year.

As a result of a years-long series of conflicts that erupted following a NATO-backed rebellion and murder of the ex-head of state Muammar Gaddafi, there has been no single central government in Libya. The Tobruk-based parliament, elected in 2014 and backed by the LNA, governs the east of Libya, while the GNA, established in 2015, controls Libya's western parts from Tripoli.