Register
16:32 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European Parliament members attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

    Long Overdue? EU Passes New Resolution Calling For ‘Reparations’ to Africa

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    News
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The debate over possible reparations to African countries that were colonised by Europe during the period between the late 1800s and 1900s has been raging for generations. Yet, no serious moves have been made up until now to call upon Europe to atone for its actions.

    The European Parliament has thrown its weight behind an unprecedented resolution that calls for reparations for "crimes" carried out in Africa during the era of European colonialism.

    The motion essentially aims to get EU constituent nations to enact reforms that will eliminate what it calls "structural racism" that are said to be experienced by Europeans of African origin. The examples given include apparent discrimination in housing and education, among other things.

    The resolution — given the nod of approval by 535 MEPs, with 80 votes against and 44 abstentions — also urges EU members to declassify government archives from the colonial era, a move that would reveal the grizzly details of European conduct across Africa during the age of empire. Furthermore, it calls upon those European states to issue public apologies for atrocities committed against Africans. 

    Yet, not everyone thinks the resolution is such a good idea.

    Moreover, the initiative says that strategies aimed at "workforce diversity and inclusion" should be sweepingly implemented across the EU, a move that would likely raise some eyebrows, considering the recent controversy over policies aimed at workforce diversity, including instances of so-called ‘positive discrimination' that have seen white males in countries like the UK pushed out of possible jobs in favour of people from backgrounds that are seen as historically oppressed.

    An extract of the resolution's text reads, "histories of injustices against Africans and people of African Descent — including enslavement, forced labour, racial apartheid, massacre, and genocides in the context of European colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade — remain largely unrecognised and unaccounted for at an institutional level in EU member states."

    READ NOW: EU States Embracing China's Silk Road, Nord Stream 2, Defying US – Journo

    While the resolution is legally non-binding, it will likely be seen to social justice campaigners as a progressive step in the right direction. Many such groups in the West have long peddled the notion of so-called ‘white privilege,' which says that white people have enjoyed disproportionate benefits in areas like work, housing, education and politics over to the disadvantage of their black counterparts.

    Amel Yacef, who is the chair of the European Network Against Racism, told the Guardian in an interview that the bloc's vote was a "historic, watershed moment for the recognition of people of African decent in Europe."

    "The European parliament is leading the way and sending a signal to EU member states to tackle structural racism that prevents black people from being included in European society. The ball is now in their court: we need concrete action plans and specific measures now," she added.    

    READ MORE: EU to Boost Border Security by Adding 10,000 Personnel Amid Migrant Crisis

    Tags:
    institutional racism, colonialism, reparations, European Union, European Parliament, Europe, Africa, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse