Register
15:33 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018

    Facebook Set to Combat ‘Revenge Porn’ Through New AI Technology

    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau/Illustration
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    For those who don’t know, revenge porn is typically understood as the distribution of sexually indecent images or videos of an individual without their consent or knowledge, and it has become an increasingly serious problem for social media users over the past few years.

    Facebook is set to introduce a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection tool that will remove so-called ‘revenge porn' before it has even been reported, the social media giant announced over the weekend.

    The purpose of the new function is to save victims of the unwanted posts the time and hassle of having to report them and of subsequently going through the sometimes time-consuming process of getting them removed.

    The announcement marks Facebook's latest effort to expunge the platform of what it deems as malicious and abusive content.

    ​In a recent blog post, the corporation's Global Head of Safety, Antigone Davis, said that, "finding these images goes beyond detecting nudity on our platforms. By using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can now proactively detect near nude images or videos that are shared without permission on Facebook and Instagram."

    Yet, rather concerningly to some, Davis also wrote that there will be a new "emergency option to provide a photo proactively to Facebook, so it never gets shared on our platforms in the first place." In other words, users will be able to send their photos to Facebook so that the company can feed them into the AI system that will then be able to recognise if that photo is uploaded onto the platform. 

     

    ​The AI tool will be trained using posts and photos that Facebook have previously removed as revenge porn.

    Reportedly, the AI tool will be designed to hone in on "nearly nude" photo images — such as of someone in their underwear — that accompany text that appears to try and shame or humiliate the individual in the photo, which may suggest that the person who uploaded it done so because they are seeking some kind of revenge or trying to cause embarrassment. The photo will then be flagged up for second analysis by a human reviewer who will confirm whether or not the post qualifies for deletion. Moreover, Facebook has said that in the majority of cases where this happens, the account that uploaded the content will be disabled.

    READ MORE: Facebook Says Removed 1.5 Million Videos of NZ Mosque Shooting in First 24 Hours

    On top of the AI function, Facebook has also said that it will be launching a new support centre for victims of revenge porn that will be called ‘Not Without My Consent,' where victims will be able to seek advice on how to cope after falling victim to revenge porn.

    Facebook has pledged to increase its moderation efforts after receiving a barrage of criticism over the past few years for not acting quickly to remove offensive posts, which some users say have been allowed to linger for too long. 

    Despite the advance in efforts to catch perpetrators of revenge porn and other such practices, Facebook has said that the technology will not be able to capture absolutely every instance, and that it will still need users to step up and report indecent images when they see them.

    Over the past few years in the US, about 42 states have outlawed revenge porn as the number of posts containing non-consensual images and videos have spiked. For example, a law was passed in February 2019 in New York which says that victims of revenge porn are allowed to take perpetrators to court.

    Tags:
    Revenge Porn, Porn, Facebook, Social Media, artificial intelligence, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Silicon Valley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse