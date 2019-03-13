FAA Holds Off on Grounding Boeing 737 Max Planes Citing 'No Systemic' Issues

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday FAA that Boeing's 737 MAX passenger airliner "shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis" for grounding any of the beleaguered aircraft owned by US air carriers.

A Tuesday statement by Acting FAA Administrator Daniel K Elwell said the agency "continues to review extensively all available data and aggregate safety performance from operators and pilots of the Boeing 373 MAX."

"Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft," the statement continues. "Nor have other civil aviation authorities provided data to us that would warrant action. In the course of our urgent review of data on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash, if any issues affecting the continued airworthiness of the aircraft are identified, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action."

